Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

