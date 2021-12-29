XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Buys A$16,950.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider Vance Stazzonelli acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,950.00 ($12,282.61).

Vance Stazzonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Vance Stazzonelli acquired 19,678 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,184.26 ($9,553.81).

On Friday, October 15th, Vance Stazzonelli 20,322 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

