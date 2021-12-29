XSGD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $200.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.27 or 0.07922201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,860.59 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051967 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 271,616,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

