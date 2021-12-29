Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 296,078 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

