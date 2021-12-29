Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 455.62 ($6.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.26) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

