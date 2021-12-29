YFValue (YFV) Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

