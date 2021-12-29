yOUcash (YOUC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $220,888.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $220,888.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007072 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,834,542 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

