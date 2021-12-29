yTSLA Finance Achieves Market Cap of $693,105.79 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $693,105.79 and $54,966.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00022114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

