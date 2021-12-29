Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SASR opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

