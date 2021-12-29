Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.90 million to $555.18 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.70 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.