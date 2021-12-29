Zacks: Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,173. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

