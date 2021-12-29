Zacks: Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 1,040,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.