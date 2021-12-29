Zacks: Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,379. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

