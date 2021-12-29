Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,246. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

