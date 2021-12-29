Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

