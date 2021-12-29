Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
COLB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,189. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
