Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

COLB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,189. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

