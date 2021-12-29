Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,717. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

