Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $5.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post $5.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.89. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $247.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

