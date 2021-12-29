Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. 167,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,843. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.