Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.56. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $348.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.51 and a 200-day moving average of $419.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 1-year low of $219.47 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

