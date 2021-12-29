Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

