Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 154,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

