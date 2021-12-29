Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Sell

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.10. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,783. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

