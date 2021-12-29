Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of BWFG opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $670,931. 26.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

