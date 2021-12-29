Zacks Investment Research Lowers IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

