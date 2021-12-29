Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Hold

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.