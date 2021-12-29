Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

