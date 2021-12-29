Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to “Buy”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

BC stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 215,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

