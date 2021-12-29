Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.