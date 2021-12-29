Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.65

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock has a market cap of $789.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 371.30%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

