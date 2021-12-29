Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 6.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63. 11,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,318,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 222.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 877,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

