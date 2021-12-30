-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $679.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

