$0.09 EPS Expected for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,800. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

