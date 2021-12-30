-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 530,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08. Life Time Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

