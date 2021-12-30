$0.22 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Clarivate also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

