-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $4.92 on Monday. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

