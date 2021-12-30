$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 472,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

