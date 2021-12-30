-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SYRS opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
