-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYRS opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

