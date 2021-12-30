$0.44 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.31 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $304,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

