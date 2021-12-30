$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ARNC stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

