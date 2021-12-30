$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $37.39 on Monday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.