$0.50 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 469,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,895. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.