$0.82 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.23. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SM Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

