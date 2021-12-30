$0.86 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 68.07%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

