$1.03 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. HP posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. 185,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,339. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

