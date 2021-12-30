10,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

MLCO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

