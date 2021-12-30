$107.51 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $107.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.15 million and the highest is $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $452.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

