11,468 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $404,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

