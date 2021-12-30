115 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.