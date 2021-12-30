116,685 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

